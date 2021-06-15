Overview

Dr. Quy Le, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Le works at Quy Le MD Surgery in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Anoscopy, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.