Dr. Qusai Hammouri, MD
Overview
Dr. Qusai Hammouri, MD is a Neurological Spine Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University College-Physicians & Surgeons
Dr. Hammouri works at
Locations
1
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5506
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists at Seaview Avenue378 Seaview Ave Lowr Level, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (866) 473-2942
- 3 2955 Veterans Rd W, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 226-1249
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor and staff !! The only doctor’s office my son can’t wait for appointments !!! The best !
About Dr. Qusai Hammouri, MD
- Neurological Spine Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1225211469
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College-Physicians & Surgeons
- Yale University Affiliated Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
