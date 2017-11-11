Dr. Quresh Bandukwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandukwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quresh Bandukwala, MD
Dr. Quresh Bandukwala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies.
Locations
- 1 314 Shorter Ave NW Ste 100, Rome, GA 30165 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Floyd Cherokee Medical Center
- Floyd Medical Center
- Polk Medical Center
Dr. Bandukwala is the best physician and psychiatrist in Rome. He treated me for bipolar disorder. I went through some bad times before I met him. He is honest and tells you like it is. I would recommend him to anyone suffering from my disorder. He helped me overcome 2 hospitalizations. He gives helpful life affirming advice and I trust him implicitly. When I was in the hospital with a liver abscess, he came to visit me in the hospital and that touched me deeply. He is a good guy.
About Dr. Quresh Bandukwala, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Indian
Education & Certifications
- Harbor / UCLA
- Western Mo Mental Hlth Ctr-U Mo
- University of Bombay / Grant Medical College
- St. Xavier College, Mumbai
- Psychiatry
