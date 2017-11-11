See All Psychiatrists in Rome, GA
Dr. Quresh Bandukwala, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Quresh Bandukwala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    314 Shorter Ave NW Ste 100, Rome, GA 30165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Floyd Cherokee Medical Center
  • Floyd Medical Center
  • Polk Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Schizophrenia
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 11, 2017
    Dr. Bandukwala is the best physician and psychiatrist in Rome. He treated me for bipolar disorder. I went through some bad times before I met him. He is honest and tells you like it is. I would recommend him to anyone suffering from my disorder. He helped me overcome 2 hospitalizations. He gives helpful life affirming advice and I trust him implicitly. When I was in the hospital with a liver abscess, he came to visit me in the hospital and that touched me deeply. He is a good guy.
    Robby Garner in Cedartown, GA — Nov 11, 2017
    About Dr. Quresh Bandukwala, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Indian
    • 1124170097
    Education & Certifications

    • Harbor / UCLA
    • Western Mo Mental Hlth Ctr-U Mo
    • University of Bombay / Grant Medical College
    • St. Xavier College, Mumbai
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quresh Bandukwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandukwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bandukwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bandukwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bandukwala has seen patients for Anxiety, Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandukwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandukwala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandukwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandukwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandukwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

