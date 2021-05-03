Dr. Cheema has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quratul Cheema, MD
Overview
Dr. Quratul Cheema, MD is a Travel Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Cheema works at
Locations
-
1
Meridian Women's Health At Ballard1455 NW Leary Way Ste 250, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 789-7777
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheema?
Dr. Cheema listened carefully, was empathetic and very thorough. When test results came back indicating a need for emergency follow up, she called twice after hours to ensure the message was received. Her thorough follow up and concern prevented the illness from escalating out of control. Would highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Quratul Cheema, MD
- Travel Medicine
- English
- 1720180219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheema accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheema works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheema. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.