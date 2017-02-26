Overview

Dr. Quoc Truong, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pratt, KS. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Truong works at Cancer Center of Kansas - Pratt in Pratt, KS with other offices in Liberal, KS and Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.