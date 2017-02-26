Dr. Quoc Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quoc Truong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Quoc Truong, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pratt, KS. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Locations
1
Cancer Center of Kansas - Pratt124 Commodore St Ste A, Pratt, KS 67124 Directions (620) 203-2703
2
Cancer Center of Kansas - Liberal315 W 15th St, Liberal, KS 67901 Directions (620) 203-2848
3
Cancer Center of Kansas - Murdock3243 E Murdock St Ste 300, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 667-4489
4
Emporia818 N Emporia St Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 745-3389Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent oncologist. Very easy to talk to. Understanding person, cancer can be an emotional time- Dr Troung was always kind. Always forthcoming with facts and never hesitant to answer questions. My results from the chemo regimen he perscribed for me were highly effective. And when I thanked hIm, he was humble. I would refer friends and family to him without thinking twice.
About Dr. Quoc Truong, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of West Virginia
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Truong works at
