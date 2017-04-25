Dr. Quoc-Dien Trinh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quoc-Dien Trinh, MD
Dr. Quoc-Dien Trinh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital
General Surgical Specialties45 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 525-7350
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- South Shore Hospital
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Exceptionally prompt, awesome staff, great Dr.
- Urology
- English, French and Vietnamese
- 1043585557
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Universite de Montreal
- Urology
Dr. Trinh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trinh accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trinh has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trinh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trinh speaks French and Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.
