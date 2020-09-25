Dr. Thai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quoc-Anh Thai, MD
Overview
Dr. Quoc-Anh Thai, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Thai works at
Locations
Houston Methodist18123 Upper Bay Rd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (713) 363-9090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thai?
Dr. Thai has great bedside manners. He makes the procedure non stressful and was a hoot and visited with my sister and me before and after my surgery. The surgery went well and has helped me tremendously. I am sad that he has recently left.
About Dr. Quoc-Anh Thai, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English, American Sign Language, Burmese, Chinese, Georgian, Hebrew, Minnan, Russian and Ukrainian
- Male
- 1558328278
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Guadalupe County Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- North Hawaii Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thai accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thai works at
Dr. Thai has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thai speaks American Sign Language, Burmese, Chinese, Georgian, Hebrew, Minnan, Russian and Ukrainian.
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Thai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.