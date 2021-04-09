Dr. Qun Dai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qun Dai, MD
Dr. Qun Dai, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Nanjing Medical University and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Northwell Health256C Mason St, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 540-4230
- Staten Island University Hospital
Dr. Dai is disarming, compassionate and gentle. Any doctor of the discipline that the practices in can be frightening. She however has a peaceful, calming and nurturing approach. She turned an incredibly frightening time into one where she helped to walk us through step by step. There were times when she called us personally. She cares, remains concerned and is very well suited to what she has chosen as her life's endeavor. More doctors can take a lesson in bedside manner from her.
About Dr. Qun Dai, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1154313542
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Hematology/Oncology Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
- Nanjing Medical University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Dai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dai has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Male Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dai.
