Dr. Hatch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinton Hatch, MD
Overview
Dr. Quinton Hatch, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Hatch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Madigan Army Medical Center9040 Jackson Ave, Tacoma, WA 98431 Directions (253) 968-1110Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Samaritan Healthcare801 E Wheeler Rd, Moses Lake, WA 98837 Directions (425) 919-4668
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hatch?
About Dr. Quinton Hatch, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1215255088
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatch works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.