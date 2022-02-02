Dr. Quinton Cancel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cancel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quinton Cancel, MD
Dr. Quinton Cancel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Mission Hospital and Mission Hospital Mcdowell.
Mission Urology111 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 254-8883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 110 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 254-8883
- Blue Ridge Regional Hospital
- Mission Hospital
- Mission Hospital Mcdowell
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Cancel is truly one of the best Dr's I have seen. He is thorough, direct, extremely intelligent and a super cool person. He also did my vasectomy and made it such an enjoyable experience which I did not know was possible. Definitely recommend him for vasectomies and urology in general!
- Urology
- English
- 1083885644
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Dr. Cancel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cancel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cancel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cancel has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cancel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cancel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cancel.
