Dr. Quintina Corteza, MD
Overview
Dr. Quintina Corteza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.
Locations
Locations
1
Quintina B. Corteza MD PA401 E North Blvd Ste 102A, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 314-3436
2
Laurel Manor Dialysis Center At the Villages1950 Laurel Manor Dr Ste 190, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 259-0250
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Quintina Corteza, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1255348876
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corteza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corteza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corteza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corteza has seen patients for Proteinuria, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corteza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Corteza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corteza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corteza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corteza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.