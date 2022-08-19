See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Quintin Cokingtin, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Quintin Cokingtin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their fellowship with Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Dr. Cokingtin works at Metropolitan Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, PC in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS and Blue Springs, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Pulmonary and Hospital Medicine PC
    290 Ne Tudor Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 524-5522
  2. 2
    4061 Indian Creek Pkwy Ste 350, Overland Park, KS 66207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 524-5522
  3. 3
    600 NE Adams Dairy Pkwy Ste 290, Blue Springs, MO 64014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 524-5522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's East Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Loffler's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPartners
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cokingtin?

    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr Covington and his staff are very thorough, knowledgeable and caring.
    Great Medical Care — Aug 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Quintin Cokingtin, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023089349
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quintin Cokingtin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cokingtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cokingtin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cokingtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cokingtin has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cokingtin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cokingtin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cokingtin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cokingtin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cokingtin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.