Dr. Quintessa Miller, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Quintessa Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Destin, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital and HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Miller Plastic Surgery in Destin, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miller Plastic Surgery
    4507 Furling Ln Ste 111, Destin, FL 32541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 397-1470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital
  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 19, 2020
    I have fallen in love with this place!!! Dr. Miller did my mommy makeover 5 years ago, it was the absolute best surgical experience and result! I am so happy she opened a practice here in Destin. I have already had fillers and an awesome facial!! Dr. Miller is the absolute best!!
    About Dr. Quintessa Miller, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407922685
    Education & Certifications

    • Charity Hospital and Medical Center of La At No
    • 88th Medical Group-Wright Patterson Medical Center
    • Keesler Medical Center 81st Medical Group
    • MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
