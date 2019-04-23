Overview

Dr. Quinn Fauria, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Fauria works at Foot And Ankle Institute Of The West in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.