See All Podiatrists in Northridge, CA
Dr. Quinn Fauria, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Quinn Fauria, DPM

Podiatry
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Quinn Fauria, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Fauria works at Foot And Ankle Institute Of The West in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Institute of the West A Podiatry Corp.
    18433 Roscoe Blvd Ste 214, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 623-4455

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fauria?

    Apr 23, 2019
    Dr. Fauria did my bunion surgery about five years ago. Everything was perfect I am in no pain and I would recommend him highly. Everyone in the office was very professional and courteous.
    — Apr 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Quinn Fauria, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Quinn Fauria, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fauria to family and friends

    Dr. Fauria's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fauria

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Quinn Fauria, DPM.

    About Dr. Quinn Fauria, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477631661
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quinn Fauria, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fauria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fauria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fauria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fauria works at Foot And Ankle Institute Of The West in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fauria’s profile.

    Dr. Fauria has seen patients for Bunion, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fauria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fauria. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fauria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fauria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fauria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Quinn Fauria, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.