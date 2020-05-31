Overview

Dr. Qui Thai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Thai works at Qui H Thai MD PC in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.