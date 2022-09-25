Overview

Dr. Querubin Mendoza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Mendoza works at Tampa Bay Cardiovascular Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.