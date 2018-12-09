See All Podiatrists in Bowie, MD
Podiatry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Queen Mbanuzue, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bowie, MD. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital, UM Capital Region Medical Center and UM Laurel Medical Center.

Dr. Mbanuzue works at In Step Podiatry Center in Bowie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    In Step Podiatry Center
    In Step Podiatry Center
2905 Mitchellville Rd Ste 105, Bowie, MD 20716
(301) 430-0337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Community Hospital
  • UM Capital Region Medical Center
  • UM Laurel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 09, 2018
    My office visits have always been top-notch. Dr. Mbanuze is the very best.!!! She keeps tabs on my progress and offers encouragement to keep moving forward. She is so thorough that I travel from Calvert County, MD to Bowie just to be seen by Dr. Mbanuze.
    Lee R. in Calvert County, MD — Dec 09, 2018
    About Dr. Queen Mbanuzue, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972769339
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Inova Fairfax Hospital
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
