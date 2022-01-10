See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Quazi Imam, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (73)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Quazi Imam, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rostov State Med University Rostov Russia and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Imam works at Quazi Imam, M.D in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Quazi Imam, M.D
    1833 W PIONEER PKWY, Arlington, TX 76013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 323-4566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Disruptive Behavior Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Family Psychotherapy
Grief Therapy
Marijuana Addiction
Medication Management
Mood Disorders
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Pediatric Counseling
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Psychotherapy Services
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Stress Management
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 10, 2022
    Dr. Imam is the best!! I have seen drastic improvement in all facets of my life since seeing him! It is an added bonus that he is so kind and easy to work with. He always makes me feel welcome and at ease. Highly recommend! Thank you for everything, Dr. Imam!
    A. Richard — Jan 10, 2022
    About Dr. Quazi Imam, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Bengali, Hindi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1891711792
    Education & Certifications

    • Board Certified In Addiction Psychiatry. Board Certified In Geriatric Psychiatry.
    • Chief Resident
    • Columbia University, New York.
    • Rostov State Med University Rostov Russia
    • ROSTOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quazi Imam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Imam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Imam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Imam speaks Bengali, Hindi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Imam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

