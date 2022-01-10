Dr. Quazi Imam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quazi Imam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Quazi Imam, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rostov State Med University Rostov Russia and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Imam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Quazi Imam, M.D1833 W PIONEER PKWY, Arlington, TX 76013 Directions (682) 323-4566
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Imam?
Dr. Imam is the best!! I have seen drastic improvement in all facets of my life since seeing him! It is an added bonus that he is so kind and easy to work with. He always makes me feel welcome and at ease. Highly recommend! Thank you for everything, Dr. Imam!
About Dr. Quazi Imam, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu
- 1891711792
Education & Certifications
- Board Certified In Addiction Psychiatry. Board Certified In Geriatric Psychiatry.
- Chief Resident
- Columbia University, New York.
- Rostov State Med University Rostov Russia
- ROSTOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imam works at
Dr. Imam speaks Bengali, Hindi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Imam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.