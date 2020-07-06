Dr. Quazi Al-Tariq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Tariq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quazi Al-Tariq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Quazi Al-Tariq, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They completed their residency with Middletown Psych Ctr
Dr. Al-Tariq works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Practice707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-2260Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Tariq?
He always asks how I am. He along with Sarah have been wonderful during the pandemic. Always making sure that we are contacted and to see if we need anything.
About Dr. Quazi Al-Tariq, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Bengali
- 1124033808
Education & Certifications
- Middletown Psych Ctr
- Dhaka Med Coll
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Tariq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Tariq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Tariq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Tariq works at
Dr. Al-Tariq speaks Bengali.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Tariq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Tariq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Tariq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Tariq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.