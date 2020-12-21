Dr. Quanjun Cui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quanjun Cui, MD
Dr. Quanjun Cui, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HENAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta Health and University Hospital.
Locations
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-2485
- 2 545 Ray C Hunt Dr Ste 150, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-2485
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta Health
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cui, did the surgery for both of my hips, he is an incredibly professional, best skilled, careful and caring doctor, he even called me at home to check up and see how I’m doing, almost unheard of in these days, I highly recommend this gentleman for your orthopedic surgical needs especially hips. After barely being able to walk, It’s been four years and I am doing absolutely fantastic I’m skiing again...Whowa !
About Dr. Quanjun Cui, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1144243387
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia School Of Med
- HENAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cui has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cui speaks Chinese.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.