Dr. Quanita Crable, MD
Overview
Dr. Quanita Crable, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Quanita Crable MD8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 210, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 364-3764
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Crable!!!! Ladies, if you want to feel heard, comfortable and assured you’re being taken care, this is definitely the doctor for you. She performed my robotic surgery and it was a success! She's such a skilled surgeon with great bedside manners. KB
About Dr. Quanita Crable, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crable has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crable accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crable works at
Dr. Crable has seen patients for Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crable on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Crable. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crable.
