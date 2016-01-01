Dr. Quang Vo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quang Vo, MD
Dr. Quang Vo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Foothill Regional Medical Center, Monterey Park Hospital and Orange County Global Medical Center.
Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital250 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 963-8411
- Foothill Regional Medical Center
- Monterey Park Hospital
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- English, Spanish
- 1821107749
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Vo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vo speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vo.
