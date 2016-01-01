See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Glendora, CA
Dr. Quang Vo, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
1.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Quang Vo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Foothill Regional Medical Center, Monterey Park Hospital and Orange County Global Medical Center.

Dr. Vo works at Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital in Glendora, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
    250 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 963-8411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothill Regional Medical Center
  • Monterey Park Hospital
  • Orange County Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Quang Vo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821107749
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quang Vo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vo works at Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital in Glendora, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

