Dr. Quang Quach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quang Quach, MD
Overview
Dr. Quang Quach, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Quach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Quang Chi Quach A Professional Medical Corp.9251 BOLSA AVE, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 248-9841
-
2
Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 248-9841MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quach?
About Dr. Quang Quach, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1215960943
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quach accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quach works at
Dr. Quach has seen patients for Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quach speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.
Dr. Quach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.