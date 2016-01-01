Dr. Quang Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quang Phan, MD
Overview
Dr. Quang Phan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Quang Q Phan MD Facp Inc.12665 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 304, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 537-5302
Pacific Endoscopy & Surgery Center17815 Newhope St Ste R, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 432-8881
Magnolia Surgery Center14571 Magnolia St Ste 107, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 903-9039
Hospital Affiliations
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Quang Phan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1982698957
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phan has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phan speaks Vietnamese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
