Dr. Quang Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- NV
- Henderson
- Dr. Quang Nguyen, DO
Dr. Quang Nguyen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Quang Nguyen, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University and is affiliated with Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Woodson Dermatology229 N Pecos Rd Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 605-5750
-
2
The Peds5235 S Durango Dr Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 851-7287
-
3
Las Vegas Endocrinology2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 605-5750
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acromegaly and Gigantism
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Incidentaloma
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Diabetes Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Craniopharyngioma
- View other providers who treat Cushing's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Estrogen Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperaldosteronism
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Insulin Pump Therapy
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Lipoprotein Disorders
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Metabolic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pheochromocytoma
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Primary Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Subacute Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Testosterone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transgender Disorders
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
I use to live in Las Vegas several years ago, where I originally met Dr. Nguyen. I have type I diabetes and was not well controlled. Dr. Nguyen was very thorough and listened to my concerns and my previous treatment plan. He was confident that he could get me in control in a matter of months. In less than 2 months, my insulin intake was down, my diet was tweaked, and my thyroid was back to normal. I moved from Las Vegas to Arizona where I continued to see Dr. Nguyen via telemedicine. Fast forward 3 years and I am now living in South Carolina and still "seeing" Dr. Nguyen via telemedicine. Finding an Endo who you can trust and who knows your history and understands your challenges is invaluable. I have had diabetes for 33+ years and thanks to Dr. Nguyen and his care over the past 5 years, he has helped stave off any diabetes related complications. I highly recommend Dr. Nguyen for any of your endocrine needs.
About Dr. Quang Nguyen, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1053516542
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan
- University of Nevada, Reno
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University
- University Of California, Irvine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.