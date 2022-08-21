Overview

Dr. Quang Luu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Luu works at Head/Neck Associates Orange County in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA and Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Dysphagia and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.