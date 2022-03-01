Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quang Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Quang Le, MD is a Dermatologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dermatology Consultants603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 350, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 435-5100
Dermatology Cnsltnts2625 Executive Park Dr Ste 7, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 385-1544
- Memorial Hospital West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Professional, friendly, very knowledgeable and efficient
About Dr. Quang Le, MD
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- U Cincinnati
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of FL
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le has seen patients for Genital Warts, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.