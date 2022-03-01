See All Dermatologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Quang Le, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (45)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Quang Le, MD is a Dermatologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Le works at Dermatology Consultants in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Genital Warts, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Consultants
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 350, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 (954) 435-5100
    Dermatology Cnsltnts
    2625 Executive Park Dr Ste 7, Weston, FL 33331 (954) 385-1544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West

Genital Warts
Dermatitis
Acne
Genital Warts
Dermatitis
Acne

Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 01, 2022
    Professional, friendly, very knowledgeable and efficient
    — Mar 01, 2022
    About Dr. Quang Le, MD

    Dermatology
    25 years of experience
    English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    1811947435
    Education & Certifications

    U Cincinnati
    University of Miami / School of Medicine
    University of FL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le has seen patients for Genital Warts, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Le speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

