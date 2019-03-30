Overview

Dr. Quan Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Le works at Optimus Medical Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.