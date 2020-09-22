Dr. Qualls Stevens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qualls Stevens, DO
Dr. Qualls Stevens, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Neurosurgical and Spine Associates of Oklahoma PC8 SW 89th St Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 455-3322
- Community Hospital
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was in an auto accident. Had a very horrible experience with another neurologist. Sought out Dr. Stevens for 2nd opinion. He and his staff were all understanding, took the time to explain things to me and didn't make me feel as if I were just a number. Very compassionate and cares.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.