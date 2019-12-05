Overview

Dr. Quadir Jaleel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lathrup Village, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Jaleel works at Quadir Jaleel, MD PC in Lathrup Village, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.