Dr. Gai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qiwei Gai, MD
Overview
Dr. Qiwei Gai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Gai works at
Locations
Pain Management Associates of Maryland LLC291 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 871-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
1. Took his time in thinking of a plan that worked for the current health issues facing my family. Had to switch to another form of chemo to help combat the issues. Helpful staff who answers the phone and returns phone call that same day. Feel that they are watching and taking care of symptoms quickly.
About Dr. Qiwei Gai, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1780889139
Education & Certifications
- JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gai has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gai.
