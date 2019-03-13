See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Durham, NC
Dr. Qionna Tinney Railey, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Qionna Tinney Railey, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.

Dr. Tinney Railey works at Family Psychiatric Solutions, PLLC in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Qionna M Tinney MD
    5318 Highgate Dr Ste 132, Durham, NC 27713 (919) 342-8870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of North Carolina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 13, 2019
    Dr. Tinney is the easiest person let alone doctor that I have ever met. She is very genuine in her conservative medication approach. She will make you feel at ease and takes the time to educate you about the medicine and your overall condition. She was on time and even took extra time to make sure I was comfortable.
    — Mar 13, 2019
    About Dr. Qionna Tinney Railey, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093933863
    Education & Certifications

    • U NC Chapel Hill
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    • Wake Forest University
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Qionna Tinney Railey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tinney Railey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tinney Railey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tinney Railey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tinney Railey works at Family Psychiatric Solutions, PLLC in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Tinney Railey’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tinney Railey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tinney Railey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tinney Railey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tinney Railey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

