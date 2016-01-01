See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Qinghua (Richard) Pu, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (2)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Qinghua (Richard) Pu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CHONGQING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHUNKING UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Pu works at Maimonides Med Ctr Vsclr Srgry in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maimonides Division of Vascular Surgery
    947 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7957
  2. 2
    Modern Urology Pllc
    745 64th St Ste 4, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7957
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Artery Catheterization

Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Qinghua (Richard) Pu, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952741431
    Education & Certifications

    • Staten Island University Hospital - North
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • CHONGQING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHUNKING UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pu works at Maimonides Med Ctr Vsclr Srgry in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pu’s profile.

    Dr. Pu has seen patients for Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

