Dr. Qing Wang, MD

Ophthalmology
Dr. Qing Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Wang works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute
    635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Qing Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881013233
