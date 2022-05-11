See All Otolaryngologists in Carlsbad, CA
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Qing Tian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They graduated from Sichuan Medical College and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tian works at California Head and Neck Specialists in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA, La Quinta, CA, Torrance, CA and La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    California Head and Neck Specialists
    2390 Faraday Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 909-0770
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    California Head And Neck Specialists
    5405 Oberlin Dr Fl 2, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 909-0770
    Gastroenterology
    47647 Caleo Bay Dr Ste 210, La Quinta, CA 92253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 771-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Torrance Specialty
    3565 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 214-0811
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Kulreet K Chaudhary Apc
    9850 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 909-0770

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital

Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 11, 2022
    My ENT Otolaryngologist of twenty plus years retired last December! I have chronic sinus issues and I found myself in the unenviable position of finding a new doctor. I am grateful that I found Dr. Tian. She spend a good deal of time listening to my situation and giving me as much time as I needed for the consultation. She is clearly is very knowledgeable, and I’m happy to report easy to work with and willing and able to answer all questions in an un-rushed manner.
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1700814886
    • Lac Usc Med Center
    • Lac Usc Med Center
    • Sichuan Medical College
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
