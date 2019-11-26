See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Qing Tai, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Qing Tai, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Nanjing Medical College|Nanjing Medical University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Tai works at CENTER FOR PAIN MANAGEMENT in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Pain Management
    635 E Main St Ste 1, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 460-3925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 26, 2019
I have been seeing Dr Tai for pain management of my back for around 8 years. When I completely blew out 1 of my discs 6 years ago I called him because the pain was debilitating, I had been to him 2 days prior for a successful epidural follow up visit . When he saw me he sent me for an MRI and wanted me back with the results which he determined was a blown out disc. He called the head of neurology for my local hospital . Surgery would be needed. The whole process from injury to surgery only took 3 days. The look on Dr Tai’s face and in his eyes was one of genuine care and compassion. I have had multiple epidurals and he has never hurt me. My pain is constant but controlled to a minimum to were I can work and function on a daily basis. I would highly recommend Dr Tai to anyone with pain. Thank you Dr Tai
Gregg — Nov 26, 2019
About Dr. Qing Tai, MD

  • Pain Medicine
  • 35 years of experience
  • English, Chinese
  • 1093750069
Education & Certifications

  • Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Umdnj New Jersey Med School|UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School, Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation
  • Nanjing Medical College|Nanjing Medical University
  • Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Qing Tai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tai works at CENTER FOR PAIN MANAGEMENT in Bridgewater, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Tai’s profile.

Dr. Tai has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tai.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

