Overview

Dr. Qing Ren, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Hays and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.



Dr. Ren works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - San Marcos in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.