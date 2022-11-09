Dr. Qing Ren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qing Ren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Qing Ren, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Hays and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.
Dr. Ren works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adc Pll Nephrology At San Marcos1330 Wonder World Dr Ste 101, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 503-5019
-
2
Kyle Nephrology Clinic5895 Kyle Pkwy, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (737) 276-4369
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Hays
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ren?
Dr. Ren is thorough and conscious of insurance limitations and coverage limits which makes her treatment approach economical yet complete. She comes to the point and develops a comprehensive treatment plan.
About Dr. Qing Ren, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1316137722
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ HSC|Tulane University of Louisiana
- St. Elizabeth Health Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ren works at
Dr. Ren has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.