Dr. Qing Ni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Ni works at Newnan Neurology PC in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.