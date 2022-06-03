Dr. Qing Jia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qing Jia, MD
Overview
Dr. Qing Jia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jia works at
Locations
Healthtexas Provider Network--dallas Diagnostic Association601 Clara Barton Blvd Ste 300, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 588-1087
DDA Garland7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 300, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (469) 800-2000Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Southern Endocrinology Associates PA7705 San Jacinto Pl Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 682-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I needed to quickly schedule an appointment to see if I had diabetes. The earliest appointment was with Dr. Jia even though her office was 50 minutes away. The first appointment was great and I have been seeing her for over a year. Every visit has gone very well and Dr. Jia has been very helpful, informative, and motivating. I am willing to make the drive (which can be over an hour with traffic) to continue to see her. She is very responsive through the app and willing to explain my situation and answer my questions.
About Dr. Qing Jia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jia has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jia speaks Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jia.
