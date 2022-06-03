Overview

Dr. Qing Jia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Jia works at HEALTH TEXAS PROVIDER NETWORK in Garland, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.