Dr. Qin Gu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Qin Gu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Second Military Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Locations
1
Hudson7539 Medical Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2140Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
2
Brooksville11345 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-5994Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t understand why there are low reviews. There was an issue with staff, that as been resolved. He has never been late, or missed any of my appointments. Been a patient for almost 5 years. He doesn’t prescribe pain pills unless it is necessary. So maybe that is an issue with some people. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Gu. Always a class act.
About Dr. Qin Gu, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1487691507
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- Second Military Medical University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gu has seen patients for Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gu speaks Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gu.
