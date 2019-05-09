Dr. Qiaofang Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qiaofang Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Qiaofang Chen, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CHEKIANG PROVIDENCE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4573Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
ThedaCare Cancer Care Waupaca800 Riverside Dr # 22, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (920) 308-4574Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
DR. Chem treated me at Aurora in Wisconsin, since 2014, for SLL/CLL Lymphoma and Stage 4 Melanoma. She is a WONDERFUL doctor and I owe my life to her for her treatment and attention to details. she went above and beyond as I received numerous calls at home to see how I was doing. My wife and I will miss her. Because of her I feel better today than I have in the past 3 1/2 years DOING Well
About Dr. Qiaofang Chen, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1619161890
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- CHEKIANG PROVIDENCE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.