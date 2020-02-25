Dr. Qiang Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qiang Zhang, MD
Overview
Dr. Qiang Zhang, MD is a Chiropractor in Moline, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.
Dr. Zhang works at
Locations
Authentic Health Center LLC4703 16th St Ste J, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 743-2324
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. After consultations with noted local and major medical center spine surgeons, it was determined a laminectomy with spinal fusion would be required. After one visit with Dr. Zhang I felt significant pain relief and after three visits, acupuncture treatments and adjustments, I was completely pain free.
About Dr. Qiang Zhang, MD
- Chiropractic
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
