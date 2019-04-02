Dr. Qi Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qi Zhang, MD
Overview
Dr. Qi Zhang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona.
Dr. Zhang works at
Locations
Desert West Obstetrics & Gynecology Ltd6678 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 978-1500
Eugie5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 978-1500
- 3 18275 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 978-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zhang is fabulous. She takes the time to treat you as a person and not a number. She explains everything and is very caring. I recently went thru a traumatic miscarriage and I truly felt that she cared and was so supportive of everything.
About Dr. Qi Zhang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1285773887
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.