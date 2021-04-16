Overview

Dr. Qi-Ming Zhu, DO is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Zhu works at Medical Colleagues Of Texas in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.