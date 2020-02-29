Dr. Haider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qazi Haider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Qazi Haider, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
Dr. Haider works at
Locations
-
1
Qazi K. Haider MD PC14014 Cherry Ave, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 886-0355
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr Haider is an excellent physician whose main objective is his patients’ well being. He often spends more time with his patients than possible and therefore his waittimes on certain days can be long. One thing that stuck out to me about this doctor is his professionalism. Even on busy days, he likes to get things done the right way. He also speaks multiple languages and so do his receptionists. On average, Waittimes can vary between 30m and 1 hour.
About Dr. Qazi Haider, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi, Italian, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1184793846
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haider works at
Dr. Haider speaks Hindi, Italian, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Haider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.