Overview

Dr. Qasim Jaffri, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Jaffri works at Jaffri Medical Associates in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.