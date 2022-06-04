Dr. Qasim Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qasim Husain, MD
Dr. Qasim Husain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers University Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Coastal Ear Nose and Throat LLC3700 State Route 33 Ste 101, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 280-7855Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pm
Coastal Ear Nose and Throat100 Commons Way Ste 210, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 280-7855Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Husain fixed my deviated septum . I expected major pain post-op, but did not even have to reach for OTC pain meds! Today, I had the stents removed from y nose and I'm reborn! I have never in my life breathed like this. So freely. Before, I was hooked on Afrin each night for I could not breathe. Thank you, Dr. Husain for changing my life. Not only are you a super surgeon, but also a wonderful person. You are truly a gem, Dr. Husain!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary- Harvard Medical School
- New York Presbyterian- Columbia & Cornell University
- Rutgers University Medical School
- The College of New Jersey
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
