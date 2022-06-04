Overview

Dr. Qasim Husain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers University Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Husain works at Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat LLC in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.