Dr. Qanta Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Qanta Ahmed, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They graduated from University Of Nottingham, Faculty Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Sleep Medicine Associates1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL4A, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-8890
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
The doctor is very through. Does not recommend unnecessary procedures. Discuss all possible options, starting with the least invasive. On a negative side the billing personnel is very aggressive and sometimes rude.
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1831293612
- University Of Nottingham, Faculty Of Medicine & Health Sciences
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
