Dr. Qanta Ahmed, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They graduated from University Of Nottingham, Faculty Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at NYU Langone Langone Sleep Medicine Associates in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.