Dr. Qanta Ahmed, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Qanta Ahmed, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They graduated from University Of Nottingham, Faculty Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Ahmed works at NYU Langone Langone Sleep Medicine Associates in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    NYU Langone Sleep Medicine Associates
    1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL4A, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-8890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 03, 2022
    The doctor is very through. Does not recommend unnecessary procedures. Discuss all possible options, starting with the least invasive. On a negative side the billing personnel is very aggressive and sometimes rude.
    Eugene — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Qanta Ahmed, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831293612
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Nottingham, Faculty Of Medicine &amp; Health Sciences
    Medical Education

