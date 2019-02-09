See All Cardiologists in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Qamar Zaman, MD

Cardiology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Qamar Zaman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. 

Dr. Zaman works at Qamar Zaman Md FACC in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rockville Centre Cardiovascular Services
    2000 N Village Ave Ste 102, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 678-4447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pericardial Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Anemia
Pericardial Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Anemia

Pericardial Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Anemia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Anaphylaxis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2019
    Dr. Zaman, is a great cardiologist, he’s thorough, knowledgeable, people person and explains everything, he goes over all medications with you, he follows up from your last visit. His staff is great, very friendly and courteous, if I call and need advice or anything he calls me back. I like that. Thank you, Dr. Zaman, and your great staff.
    Beverly in Hempstead, NY — Feb 09, 2019
    About Dr. Qamar Zaman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871585182
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Qamar Zaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaman works at Qamar Zaman Md FACC in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zaman’s profile.

    Dr. Zaman has seen patients for Pericardial Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

