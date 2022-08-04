Overview

Dr. Qamar Raza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Raza works at EmCare in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.